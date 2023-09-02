Acting Govt Praises Wb Report On Afghanistan Economic Situation

The deputy PM office in a press release said the World Bank published a report on Afghanistan's economic situation on August 31.

It said the country's economic situation could further improve if international sanctions were removed.

In its report, the World Bank said inflation rate had decreased in Afghanistan even more compared to the previmonths and domestic food production had increased and the value of the afghani against foreign currencies had improved amid a decrease in the prices of food and non-food items.

The office of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed the WB report that noted progress in in the banking system of Afghanistan and facilities created especially for commercial companies and an increase in job opportunities.

The statement also said that the World Bank had acknowledged in its report that Afghanistan's exports had increased and national income also increased. It said government employees were paid salaries on time and quality health services provided to the people.

It said the World Bank had presented facts regarding the economic situation of Afghanistan.“The Islamic Emirate believes if the international community starts positive interaction, removes sanctions and unblocks frozen assets, Afghanistan will make progress in economic and other sectors.”

It asked all international organizations to show the world developments occurring in Afghanistan with each passing day and asked the World Bank to resume work on unfinished projects in Afghanistan.

