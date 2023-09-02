Mullah Baradar Stresses Cordial Relations With Neighbours

During a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Hassan Kazimi Qomi Baradar stressed that neighbouring countries should not allow the deterioration of already strong and cordial relationship with Afghanistan, his office said in a statement.

Both sides discussed development in economic and political relationship.

“Afghanistan never interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and will not allow other nations to middle in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, after decades of conflict a united and independent system has been established in Afghanistan and political and economic relationship with regional countries had been expanded,” he said.

Iranian ambassador said that throughout the history Iran remained fair neighbor of Afghanistan and both countries have strived for improved economic and political relationship.

He said Iran was ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in economic, agriculture and industrial sectors besides cooperation in the area of railway connectivity.

Qomi said technical teams from both countries were already engaged in cooperation.



