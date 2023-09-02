Austrian Economy Shrinks, Decline Across All Sectors

The contraction was mainly due to lackluster performances of the trade and industry sectors, which shrank by 6.7 percent and 2 percent year on year, respectively, according to a press release from the institution.

Director-General of Statistics Austria Tobias Thomas said Austria's economic growth has weakened since the second half of 2022, and its economy“weakens and shrinks in spring 2023 for the first time in eight quarters.”

While Austria's inflation has steadily declined to 7.5 percent in August from a peak of over 10 percent in late 2022, it remained high compared to other countries in the eurozone, Statistics Austria said.

The Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) on Thursday reported continued decline in business assessments of the country's economy, with its Business Climate Index dropping to mi8.9 points in August from mi5.2 points in the previmonth.

“Assessments of the current situation declined across all sectors and were deeply in negative territory, especially in manufacturing,” the institute said in a statement.“Economic expectations also deteriorated further, signaling a pessimistic economic outlook.”

The Austrian government on Wednesday announced a new relief package worth 500 million euros (542 million U.S. dollars), to help vulnerable citizens cope with high inflation. Families with children will particularly benefit from the aid [Read More]

Consumer prices rose by an average of 8.6 percent in Austria last year, more than three times the inflation rate in 2021 and the highest annual increase since 1975, Statistics Austria said on Monday. Last [Read More]

