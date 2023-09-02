Spain Welcomed Over 10 Million Foreign Tourists In July

The INE's“Tourist Movements at Borders” (Frontur) study shows that 10.1 million foreign tourists visited Spain during the month, 11.4 percent more than in July 2022 and 2.6 percent more than in 2019, the year that saw the previrecord for visitor numbers.

Tourist spending was also up, 16.4 percent more than in 2022 and 16 percent up on four years ago.

In the first seven months of 2023, 47.6 million foreigners visited Spain, almost 21 percent more than in 2022 but 0.8 percent fewer than in 2019. Tourist spending between January and July was up 14.7 percent.

The United Kingdom continues to be Spain's biggest source market, with 9.8 million Britons visiting the country in the first seven months of the year, followed by 6.4 million French citizens and six million Germans. The number of visitors increased by 28.9 percent from the United States, 18.5 percent from Portugal and 17.8 percent from Italy.

The INE registered a 49.9 percent increase in the number of tourists from the“rest of the world.” This latter figure includes Chinese travelers.

Spain's acting Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Hector Gomez welcomed the results, saying that“for the first time we exceeded 10 million travelers in July, accompanied by extraordinary levels of tourist spending, which show the potential of Spain as a quality, attractive and sustainable destination for the world.”

A new name has been etched onto the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy as Spain became the fifth team to win the title after beating England 1-0 here on Sunday. Olga Carmona took center stage [Read More]

Spain is in the grip of its third heatwave of the summer, with temperatures set to reach highs of 44 degrees Celsin parts of the north-east and the Balearic Islands on Tuesday. Tuesday's high [Read More]

– The Bank of Spain on Monday raised its forecast for Spain's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, predicting that it will grow by 2.3 percent, 0.7 percentage point higher than its previforecast in [Read More]





Famagusta Gazette



