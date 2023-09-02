Alfardan Automotive Supplied Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Ready For Use

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Alfardan Automotive, a division of Alfardan Group, has announced that electric vehicles charging stations, supplied as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Transportation, are currently ready for use in varilocations across Qatar.
The stations are available for public use and suitable for all types of electric vehicles in the country. These charging stations aim to support the environmental, economic, and social pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030.
The charging stations are located at 10 prime locations across the country that make it easily accessible for electric vehicle drivers in Qatar. Establishing the needed infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country aims to encourage people to invest in more environmentally friendly alternatives, vehicles and beyond.
Omar Hussain Alfardan, president and CEO of Alfardan Group said:“Alfardan Automotive is committed to play its part in supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030 and being an active agent in crafting more sustainable eco-friendly solutions for our community.
“We believe in forging partnerships with relevant stakeholders, as the government further strengthens private sector engagement in public initiatives, and actively encourages private sector involvement in mobility and transportation projects. This approach fosters the enhancement of investment principles and the collaborative efforts among private enterprises. Not only does this reinforce the localization of expertise and technology, but it also contributes to supporting the country's vision in becoming more sustainable.”
As per the agreement in June 2021, Alfardan Automotive supplied the electric vehicle charging units and will perform the required periodic maintenance. The charging units were installed according to the specifications of electric chargers issued and approved in Qatar.
That strategy is a part of the overall MoT strategy for providing an integrated, world-class, multimodal transportation system that offers safe, reliable and eco-friendly services in line with the pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030 for social, economic and environmental development.
