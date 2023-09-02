Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Vietnam

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day. (QNA)
MENAFN02092023000067011011ID1106998406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.