Jackery's Trailblazing Journey To Ifa 2023: Unveiling The Solar Generator 1000 Plus And 300 Plus

The collection showcases Jackery's advanced solutions, featuring the Solar Generator 1000 Pwith expandable capacity and the Solar Generator 300 Plus, a lightweight backpack option. These compact and portable generators provide enhanced mobility, safety, reliability, and ease of use, offering significant advantages to a global user base.

Solar Generator 1000 Plus: Safety,

more power and expandable capacity

The Solar Generator 1000 P

boasts a large capacity of 2000W, a 20% increase compared to

similar-level products Furthermore,

with

up

to

3

add-on

battery

packs,

the

solar

generator

can

be

expanded

to

5

kWh,

sustaining

1-3

days

of

outdoor

adventures

or

home

emergency

backup.

The

innovative

ChargeShield technology

combined

with

a

long-lasting LFP(LiFePO4) battery cell of 4000 cycles lifespan, guarantees that the Solar Generator 1000 Pwill be a faithful companion for years to come.

Utilizing the boundless energy of the sun, the Solar Generator 1000 Psupports solar charging in just 2 hours with four 200W solar panels, ensuring a reliable and renewable energy source for your outdoor adventures.

Solar Generator 300 Plus: Small, light and portable

The Solar Generator 300 P

introduces the concept of a "Solar Generator in Your Backpack," providing a versatile and convenient energy solution. Just like its counterpart, the 300 Pincorporates Jackery's ChargeShield technology, ensuring that safety is never compromised. The stepped variable-speed charging algorithm enhances battery lifespan by 50%, even when facing challenging conditions such as high temperatures.

Weighing a mere 5KG, the Solar Generator 300 Pis designed to be a true travel companion. Its foldable handle design and lightweight profile make it incredibly easy to carry, set up, and utilize. The introduction of a brand new book-sized 40W solar panel further amplifies the portability factor, allowing you to harness solar energy wherever your journey takes you. In

addition,

this

solar

panel

has

an

IEC

Certification(

IEC

TS

63163)

by

TÜV,

ensuring

unrivaled

quality

and

reliability.

The

IP68

waterproof

and

dust- resistant

rating

emphasizes

durability,

making

it

ideal

for

traveling

and

camping.



Pioneering the Solar Generator Revolution

Last year, Jackery participated in IFA Berlin 2022 and introduced the Solar Generator 1000 Pro, a high-capacity and cost-effective option that serves as the flagship model in the Pro series. Notably, this model boasts rapid charging capabilities, capable of achieving a complete solar charge within 1.8 hours when paired with four SolarSaga 200W panels. The launch of the Solar Generator 1000 Pro was met with considerable acclaim and an enthusiastic response.

Over the course of the following year, Jackery underwent product evolution, transitioning from the Pro series to the Pseries. The most significant alteration is the enhancement of both safety and reliability.

For an extended period, Jackery has consistently showcased its resolute commitment to sustainability. Recently, the company obtained carbon footprint verification from TÜV SÜD for a selection of ten products. Moreover, Jackery's enduring drive for sustainable advancement has been honored with the prestigiSEAL Sustainable Product Award in 2023, specifically recognizing the remarkable Solar Generator 2000 Plus. Jackery also maintains a strong dedication to environmental conservation, actively engaging in diverse initiatives. Collaborating with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), Jackery successfully planted 10,000 trees.



The stage is set at IFA Berlin 2023, where Jackery is proudly presenting the Solar Generator 1000 Pand 300 Plus. Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of this grand event, attendees are getting an up-close look at the future of portable power solutions.

Jackery's presence at IFA signifies the pinnacle of their evolution from a Silicon Valley startup to a worldwide power solution provider, underscoring their unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and meeting customer needs. Jackery has been striving on the journey of fulfilling their mission "Bring Green Energy to All". Whether you're an adventurer seeking energy independence or a consciconsumer looking for sustainable solutions, Jackery's Solar Generator 1000 Pand 300 Pare poised to redefine your relationship with power–on your terms. The Solar Generator 1000 Pand 300 Pare available for purchase on multiple platforms, including Amazon, the official Jackery website , and varithird-party channels from September 1st.



