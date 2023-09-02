Midea's Portasplit Receives Prestigious Award At Ifa, Showcasing Innovation And User-Centric Approach

Picture1

Picture2

Picture3

Midea's groundbreaking product, the PortaSplit, won the Room Comfort Technology Innovation Gold Award, solidifying its position as a leader in innovative air-conditioning solutions. This product exemplifies the company's goal to address user needs through insightful engineering and design.

This accolade, a clear testament to Midea's dedication to excellence, was presented by IDG, Europe Digital Group and Asia Digital Group, and highlights Midea's ongoing pursuit of new technologies and improvements in user-centric solutions.

The Global Product Technical Innovation Award is a hallmark in the consumer electronics industry, representing the pinnacle of technical achievement and innovation, celebrating brands that are at the forefront of technical advancements. This annual event serves as a global stage for consumer electronics brands to showcase their breakthroughs.

Award-Winning Smart AC Redefines Cooling Efficiency and Flexibility

The spotlight falls on Midea's PortaSplit, a smart air conditioner that combines cutting-edge cooling technology with unprecedented flexibility. This innovative home appliance is set to make its market debut in 2024 and Midea is proud to unveil the product at IFA 2023.

Unlike conventional AC units, the Midea PortaSplit seamlessly merges the portability of a portable AC with the superior cooling capacity and efficiency of a split AC. This unique fusion delivers powerful and tranquil cooling comfort, defying the limitations of existing cooling solutions.

Notably, Midea's PortaSplit is a direct response to the needs of modern consumers. It has been a longstanding challenge in balancing cooling efficiency, energy conservation, flexibility, and ease of installation. "With a permanent split air conditioner, an installer is necessary. However, there are often long waiting times of up to four months due to high demand. If you don't inquire early enough, you'll miss out on having it installed for the summer. Cost is another concern, as installation alone can be around 2000 euro not including the price of the air conditioner. The Midea PortaSplit offers a more affordable option," said Manuel Seethaler, Head of Public Relationship and Strategy at Midea

RAC

Germany Research Center in Stuttgart.

"Moreover, it is especially convenient for those who aren't permitted to have a permanent air conditioning system. The best part is that it can be easily installed and removed without the need for drilling or tools. This means that customers can take it with them when they move to another rental," Manuel

added.

The PortaSplit introduces two key innovations. It's the first plug-and-play split AC without the need for fixed installation. Another remarkable feature of the PortaSplit is its outstanding cooling

performance. It is a portable AC that has the same efficiency as a conventional split AC, with a strong cooling capacity of 3.5 kW and a Seasonal Energy Efficiency Rating (SEER) of 6.1, surpassing all other portable

ACs in the market.

In fact, the PortaSplit significantly outperforms a conventional portable AC in terms of cooling capacity and energy efficiency. According to StiWa test conditions, the PortaSplit performed four times better in cooling capacity and had three times higher energy efficiency compared to a conventional portable AC.



Furthermore, the PortaSplit's heat exchange system enables whole-room cooling without venting air out,

maintaining constant air pressure and improving cooling performance. improving cooling performance and maintaining constant air pressure. PortaSplit is able to cool a room down in simply 15 minutes. Based on typical weather patterns in Germany, the estimated running cost is only €26 per month for the complete cooling season.

Energy saving is another crucial aspect of the design of PortaSplit. Midea's improved AI algorithms provide up to 15% additional energy savings.

It ensures a continuand efficient cooling experience by adjusting performance according to the changing environmental conditions and enhanced predictive models.

Additionally, the PortaSplit includes the Air Magic+ technology, which purifies the air by emitting negative ions and reducing the spread of bacteria and viruses. This added layer of protection underscores Midea's commitment to user well-being and health.

Lastly, PortaSplit was engineered with advanced soundproofing technology, allowing the air conditioner to operate at a mere 39dB in silent mode. This ensures restful sleep while maintaining optimal comfort.

Midea's PortaSplit is a game-changer in the world of smart home appliances. Its innovative design, portability, and energy-efficient features, and wining the Global Product Technical Innovation Award, have made it a true testament to Midea's dedication to innovation and improved user experience.

Photo -

Photo -

Photo -

SOURCE Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division