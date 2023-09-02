The Journey Dress Joins Fall Chelsea Reece Fall 2023 Lineup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Chelsea Reece Chelsea Reece believes in producing high quality fashion at accessible prices while enforcing fair and ethical labor practices.” - ChelseaReece.comPROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Chelsea Reece , a leading fashion brand known for its elegant and whimsical dresses, is thrilled to announce the release of a new dress in their latest linen collection: the Journey. Inspired by adventures both ordinary and remarkable, the Journey Dress is a beautiful, accessible, and casual version of their viral sensation Dream Dress.
The Journey dress is a linen blend, knee length dress that possesses a variety of functional and fashionable features. What sets the Journey Dress apart is its corset-style back along with a side zipper, which offers an adjustable fit to accommodate varibody types up to four dress sizes. Chelsea Reece believes that everyone deserves to feel confident and comfortable in their attire, and this new addition exemplifies our commitment to inclusivity.
One of the standout features of the Journey Dress is its 4-way stretch underskirt and circle skirt design, offering unrivaled coverage while allowing for the perfect twirl. Additionally, the dress comes with bra cups sewn into the lining, providing added support and convenience. The inclusion of pockets is a hallmark of our brand, adding a practical touch to everyday elegance.
To ensure that the Journey Dress maintains its curated shape without the need for additional undergarments, a synthetic band has been added to the hem of the dress. This innovative design element helps the dress retain its structure, eliminating the need for a petticoat or crinoline. The exclusion of the crinoline lining (featured in the Dream Dress collection) allows Chelsea Reece to cut down on fabric costs, making Journey one of our most budget friendly options at $150 USD. Chelsea Reece believes in producing high quality fashion at accessible prices while enforcing fair and ethical labor practices.
The Journey dress is the first of the Chelsea Reece brand to offer both adult and children sizing. The children sizes of the Journey dress will feature many of the same features as its counterpart, but with a traditional zipper back instead of a corset.
The Journey dress is available in a range of captivating fall colors that are sure to turn heads. Three new colors will join the lineup in the form of Poppy, Fawn, and Cloudy, along with two best-selling returning colors, Transatlantic and Mansion Moss. Children's sizes will be available only in the color Cloudy. Whether you opt for the enchanting Transatlantic blue, reminiscent of the vast sea and night sky, or the charming Fawn tan, symbolizing innocence and opportunity, each shade evokes a sense of wonder and beauty.
Discover the endless possibilities of the Journey Dress and embark on a beautiful adventure every day. For more information about this exciting new release, please visit our website at ChelseaReeceor contact our customer service team .
