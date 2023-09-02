Powerful Explosion Heard In Berdiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A powerful explosion rang out in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region.
Viktoria Halitsina, the head of the Berdiansk city military administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Berdiansk residents report a very powerful explosion that was heard in every corner of the city. The information is being clarified," the post reads. Read also: Explosions ring out at Russian base in Kyrylivka
She added: "We are expecting good news from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."
As Ukrinform reported, the movement of military equipment with personnel and ammunition in the direction of Berdiansk was recorded in Mariupol.
MENAFN02092023000193011044ID1106998308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.