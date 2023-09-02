Powerful Explosion Heard In Berdiansk

Viktoria Halitsina, the head of the Berdiansk city military administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Berdiansk residents report a very powerful explosion that was heard in every corner of the city. The information is being clarified," the post reads.

She added: "We are expecting good news from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

As Ukrinform reported, the movement of military equipment with personnel and ammunition in the direction of Berdiansk was recorded in Mariupol.