Azerbaijan, Chinese Wontai Power Explore Cooperation Prospects


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has explored prospects for cooperation with the Vice President of Wontai Power company Lin Baisheng during the visit to China, Trend reports.

"We discussed the favorable environment created for investors in Azerbaijan. We also exchanged views on our country's potential in the field of renewable energy," Jabbarov wrote on his page on X (Twitter).

Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening of the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing among other events is scheduled.

In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising infrastructure development projects.

On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with China.









