Azerbaijan, Chinese Wontai Power Explore Cooperation Prospects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The Azerbaijani
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has explored prospects for
cooperation with the Vice President of Wontai Power company Lin
Baisheng during the visit to China, Trend reports.
"We discussed the favorable environment created for investors in
Azerbaijan. We also exchanged views on our country's potential in
the field of renewable energy," Jabbarov wrote on his page on X
(Twitter).
Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official
visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening of
the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing among other events is
scheduled.
In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by
the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within
the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising
infrastructure development projects.
On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment
cooperation with China.
