Baku Hosting Vi Robot Olympiad

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The VI Robot
Olympiad has been opened at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku
with the organizational support of the Ministry of Youth and
Sports, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The event was also supported by the World Robot Olympiad
Association and the Azerbaijan Robotics Engineering Academy
(AREA).
Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital
Development and Transport Farid Ahmadov noted that the Olympiad
expressed confidence that it will yield excellent results.
The official added that this Olympiad will also serve as an
effective platform for youth to exchange experiences and engage in
constructive discussions.
The Olympiad features competition in four categories
("Robomission," "Robosports," "Future innovators," and "Future
engineers") among participants aged 8 to 19. A total of 249 teams
from 20 districts and cities across the country submitted
applications to participate.
After assessing the readiness levels of the teams, 160 of them
earned the right to compete in the final stage of the project.
For the finalists, a summer camp was set up at the Gusar Olympic
Sports Complex to further develop their projects, and interactive
training sessions were also held.
The Olympiad will continue until September 3, and the winning
team will earn the opportunity to represent the country at the
World Robot Olympiad scheduled to take place on November 7-9 in
Panama.
