Annual Equestrian Fair Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) kicked off in the city on Saturday with participation of 1,200 groups representing 65 Arab and foreign states.

The head of the fair steering committee, Majed Al-Mansouri, said in a statement to KUNA the exhibition logo is, "sustainability and heritage .. with a renewed spirit." adding that it is a platform for companies from the and regional countries to establish cooperation and exchange expertise.

He affirmed that a core objective of the event is maintaining the heritage in an innovative fashion.

Al-Mansouri said he expected more than 150,000 people would visit the fair ground to explore the displayed products and services.

The first edition of the annual fair was held in 2003.