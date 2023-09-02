Kfaed Launches Program For Enhancing Fresh Engineers' Skills

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development declared on Saturday start of receiving applications for joining its program for training and habilitating newly graduated architects and engineers as of tomorrow Sunday.
It said in a statement that applications can be posted on the website: Applicants should come to the fund headquarters as of tomorrow until September 17.
The program kicks off on December 13 and proceeds for 13 months. It includes workshops and field training in Kuwait and abroad.
The statement affirmed that the program is of paramount significance for it backs up human resources' development in Kuwait. Since its onset in 2004, participants acquired added skills and potentials, paving the way for them to meet the local market employment needs.
Moreover, it backs up the government efforts, as well as the private sector, at this level.
Up to 36 batches, comprising young architects and engineers, had been graduated -- bulk of whom joined the domestic private sector. (end)
