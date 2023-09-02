Revolutionizing Efficiency: The Future Of Automotive Active Grille Shutter (Ags) Technology

Allied Market Research_Logo

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market by Vehicle Type, Shutter Vanes Type, and Shutter Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Active grille shutter is an advanced mechatronic system, which has automatic opening and closing shutters based on real-time needs that allows or restrict airflow. The active grill shutter improves fuel efficiency by reduction of aerodynamic drag, thereby, leading to reduced CO2 emissions. The automotive industry is adopting technologies, which lead to improvement in fuel economy and reduction in harmful emissions. Due to increase in demand for better fuel economy and reduction in CO2 emissions, Active Grille Shutter (AGS) has been considered as an option to increase fuel economy by reducing vehicle drag resistance. This has positively impacted the Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Market .

The factors that drive the growth of the Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Market include rise in demand for vehicles with higher fuel-efficiency, emphasis of automakers on achieving aerodynamic vehicle body to reduce air drag, and increasing stringency of vehicle emissions. In addition, the factor that restrains the automotive active grille shutter market growth is increasing manufacturing cost due to regulatory environment.

For the car and SUV markets, the rising fuel cost is scaring first time buyers. Earlier, the increase in price was occasional and the automotive industry used to understand its impact easily, however, nowadays the surge in prices occurs more often, tthe impact is difficult to interpret. Over the past one year, fuel prices have been inching upward and has significantly impacted the total cost of ownership of vehicles, which is an important factor that is considered by the consumers. Hence, it can be concluded that there is rise in demand for vehicles with higher fuel-efficiency.

The automotive active grille shutter market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, shutter vanes type, shutter type, and region. Based on vehicle type, its segmentation is done into passenger car, LCV, and HCV. By shutter vanes type, it is categorized into horizontal AGS and vertical AGS. By shutter type, it is bifurcated into visible AGS and non-visible AGS. By region, it is analyzed for Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

.This study comprises analytical depiction of the Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

.The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Industry.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

.The Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVE GRILLE SHUTTER MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

.Passenger Car

.LCV

.Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Shutter Vanes Type

.Horizontal AGS

. Vertical AGS

By Shutter Type

.Visible AGS

. Non-Visible AGS

By Regions

.North America

oU.S.

oCanada

.Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oU.K.

oSpain

oItaly

oRest of Europe

.Asia-Pacific

oJapan

oChina

oIndia

oRest of Asia-Pacific

.Middle East & Africa

oGCC

oSouth Africa

oRest of Middle East & Africa

.Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of Latin America

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

.Rochling Automotive

.Techniplas LLC.,

.Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

.Magna International Inc.

.Valeo

.SRG Global

.HBPO GmbH

.Shape Corporation

.Coburg

