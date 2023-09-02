Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 40.9445 manat (1.26 percent), Tren reports. The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 46.3692 manat (1.43 percent) and amounted to 3,285.131 manat compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold August 21 3,218.4825 August 28 3,257.1745 August 22 3,220.6840 August 29 3,270.7830 August 23 3,235.6865 August 30 3,291.6930 August 24 3,265.3175 August 31 3,307.8855 August 25 3,253.6385 September 2 3,298.1190 Average weekly 3,238.7618 Average weekly 3,285.1310

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.4597 manat (1.12 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.5244 manat, which is 3.47 percent (1.3931 manat) less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver August 21 38.8612 August 28 41.1087 August 22 39.5523 August 29 41.3321 August 23 40.0948 August 30 41.8509 August 24 41.2760 August 31 41.7620 August 25 40.8721 September 2 41.5684 Average weekly 40.1313 Average weekly 41.5244

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 41,327 manat (2.57 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 72.7209 manat (4.62 percent) to 1,645.821 manat compared to last week's figure.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum August 21 1,558.5345 August 28 1,609.4495 August 22 1,551.0460 August 29 1,646.0335 August 23 1,577.7530 August 30 1,663.5690 August 24 1,586.9925 August 31 1,659.2765 August 25 1,591.1745 September 2 1,650.7765 Average weekly 1,573.1001 Average weekly 1,645.8210

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 15.079 manat, or 0.72 percent. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 1.47 percent (31.3803 manat) compared to last week and amounted to 2,104.6014 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium August 21 2,146.0545 August 28 2,098.9560 August 22 2,118.7695 August 29 2,127.8815 August 23 2,151.0100 August 30 2,110.7200 August 24 2,162.9185 August 31 2,101.5740 August 25 2,101.1575 September 2 2,083.8770 Average weekly 2,135.9820 Average weekly 2,104.6017