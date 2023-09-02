Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The price of an
ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 40.9445 manat (1.26
percent),
Tren reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 46.3692
manat (1.43 percent) and amounted to 3,285.131 manat compared to
last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
gold
|
August 21
|
3,218.4825
|
August 28
|
3,257.1745
|
August 22
|
3,220.6840
|
August 29
|
3,270.7830
|
August 23
|
3,235.6865
|
August 30
|
3,291.6930
|
August 24
|
3,265.3175
|
August 31
|
3,307.8855
|
August 25
|
3,253.6385
|
September 2
|
3,298.1190
|
Average weekly
|
3,238.7618
|
Average weekly
|
3,285.1310
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has
increased by 0.4597 manat (1.12 percent). The average price of an
ounce of silver totaled 41.5244 manat, which is 3.47 percent
(1.3931 manat) less than last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
silver
|
August 21
|
38.8612
|
August 28
|
41.1087
|
August 22
|
39.5523
|
August 29
|
41.3321
|
August 23
|
40.0948
|
August 30
|
41.8509
|
August 24
|
41.2760
|
August 31
|
41.7620
|
August 25
|
40.8721
|
September 2
|
41.5684
|
Average weekly
|
40.1313
|
Average weekly
|
41.5244
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan
increased by 41,327 manat (2.57 percent). The weighted average cost
of an ounce of platinum increased by 72.7209 manat (4.62 percent)
to 1,645.821 manat compared to last week's figure.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
platinum
|
August 21
|
1,558.5345
|
August 28
|
1,609.4495
|
August 22
|
1,551.0460
|
August 29
|
1,646.0335
|
August 23
|
1,577.7530
|
August 30
|
1,663.5690
|
August 24
|
1,586.9925
|
August 31
|
1,659.2765
|
August 25
|
1,591.1745
|
September 2
|
1,650.7765
|
Average weekly
|
1,573.1001
|
Average weekly
|
1,645.8210
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by
15.079 manat, or 0.72 percent. The weighted average price of one
ounce of palladium increased by 1.47 percent (31.3803 manat)
compared to last week and amounted to 2,104.6014 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of
palladium
|
August 21
|
2,146.0545
|
August 28
|
2,098.9560
|
August 22
|
2,118.7695
|
August 29
|
2,127.8815
|
August 23
|
2,151.0100
|
August 30
|
2,110.7200
|
August 24
|
2,162.9185
|
August 31
|
2,101.5740
|
August 25
|
2,101.1575
|
September 2
|
2,083.8770
|
Average weekly
|
2,135.9820
|
Average weekly
|
2,104.6017
