Saturday, 02 September 2023 06:04 GMT

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market


9/2/2023 9:14:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 40.9445 manat (1.26 percent), Tren reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 46.3692 manat (1.43 percent) and amounted to 3,285.131 manat compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

August 21

3,218.4825

August 28

3,257.1745

August 22

3,220.6840

August 29

3,270.7830

August 23

3,235.6865

August 30

3,291.6930

August 24

3,265.3175

August 31

3,307.8855

August 25

3,253.6385

September 2

3,298.1190

Average weekly

3,238.7618

Average weekly

3,285.1310

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.4597 manat (1.12 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 41.5244 manat, which is 3.47 percent (1.3931 manat) less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

August 21

38.8612

August 28

41.1087

August 22

39.5523

August 29

41.3321

August 23

40.0948

August 30

41.8509

August 24

41.2760

August 31

41.7620

August 25

40.8721

September 2

41.5684

Average weekly

40.1313

Average weekly

41.5244

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 41,327 manat (2.57 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 72.7209 manat (4.62 percent) to 1,645.821 manat compared to last week's figure.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

August 21

1,558.5345

August 28

1,609.4495

August 22

1,551.0460

August 29

1,646.0335

August 23

1,577.7530

August 30

1,663.5690

August 24

1,586.9925

August 31

1,659.2765

August 25

1,591.1745

September 2

1,650.7765

Average weekly

1,573.1001

Average weekly

1,645.8210

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 15.079 manat, or 0.72 percent. The weighted average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 1.47 percent (31.3803 manat) compared to last week and amounted to 2,104.6014 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

August 21

2,146.0545

August 28

2,098.9560

August 22

2,118.7695

August 29

2,127.8815

August 23

2,151.0100

August 30

2,110.7200

August 24

2,162.9185

August 31

2,101.5740

August 25

2,101.1575

September 2

2,083.8770

Average weekly

2,135.9820

Average weekly

2,104.6017

MENAFN02092023000187011040ID1106998273

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search