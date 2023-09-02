Russians Launch Airstrike On Village In Kherson Region, Casualties Reported

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Russia launched an airstrike on Beryslav district. There are dead and injured," wrote Prokudin.

According to him, the invaders attacked Odradokamianka with guided aerial bombs. They hit private houses. As a result of the shelling, a 43-year-old was killed.

Another person was hospitalized in sericondition. Doctors are currently providing necessary medical aid.

A 57-year-old man was also injured. He has multiple shrapnel wounds. The airstrike damaged a number of houses in the village.

As reported, on September 1, the enemy launched an airstrike on an elevator and warehouses in the village of Tiahynka, Beryslav district of Kherson region. The territorial communities of Mylove and Tiahynka came under enemy fire, including the village of Novokairy, the village of Olhivka and the village of Tiahynka.