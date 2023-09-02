Two Power Engineers Injured As Enemy Shells Sumy Region

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched over the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on September 2, 2023, around 10:30, invaders launched a mortar attack on the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The shells targeted a vehicle of the Shostka district branch of JSC Sumyoblenergo. Two employees were injured. A power line, two institutions and a local enterprise were also damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, almost 10,000 consumers remain without electricity in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling.