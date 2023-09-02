Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has headed to Italy on a private visit.
KUWAIT -- Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) re-elects Kuwait's candidate Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah as President.
KUWAIT -- Japan relation with Kuwait deeply rooted, says Japanese Ambassador Morino Yasunari. Interview by Nasser Al-Khamri.
KUALA LUMPUR -- Singapore's elections committee announces the winning of Tharman Shanmugaratnam in the presidential elections on September 1. (end) rk
