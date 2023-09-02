Explosions Ring Out At Russian Base In Kyrylivka

That's according to the Melitopol Mayor in exile, Ivan Fedorov, who broke the news on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, there were two explosions in Kyrylivka, where the enemy has seized a large number of recreation centers, sanatoriums, and private households, having massed up a large amount of its cannon fodder and weapons on the coast of the Sea of Azov," he said.

Fedorov says this means that another batch of enemy manpower has been eliminated there.

In addition, according to the mayor, the four mobile crematoria deployed in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region are not enough so the invaders are burning the bodies of their dead in Pryshyby, at the premises of a former piggery.

"Urals with the '200' (KIA – ed.) inscription drive there often, and then there is black smoke seen. They are deliberately trying to hide their losses," Fedorov added.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy army was transferring its troops, from both the direction of Berdiansk and the temporarily occupied Crimea.