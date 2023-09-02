Ukrainian Forces“Moving Forward” - Zelensky

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , who made the statement on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian forces are moving forward – against all odds, no matter what anyone says – they are moving forward. And this is the most important thing: we're moving," the head of state wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past day, Ukraine'sAir Force six times hit enemy manpower and weapons clusters and engaged five anti-aircraft missile systems.

As of September 2, Russia's militarydeath toll in Ukraine amounted to 264,060, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.