Ukrainian Forces“Moving Forward” - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing against all odds,“no matter what anyone says”.
That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , who made the statement on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Ukrainian forces are moving forward – against all odds, no matter what anyone says – they are moving forward. And this is the most important thing: we're moving," the head of state wrote. Read also: Frontline developments, medevac, enemy's plans: Zelensky convenes Supreme CinC Staff
As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past day, Ukraine'sAir Force six times hit enemy manpower and weapons clusters and engaged five anti-aircraft missile systems.
As of September 2, Russia's militarydeath toll in Ukraine amounted to 264,060, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
