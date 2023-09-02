Ukrainian Sappers Neutralize 2,876 Explosive Objects In Past Week

That's according to Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk , Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

"Demining teams from the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine's Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces Support Command continue to clear the communities of the liberated Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and other regions of explosive objects," Pavliuk said.

He noted that over the week alone, from August 26 to September 1, the teams examined and cleared 2,785.5 hectares of terrain; 93.3 hectares of farmland 44.87 km of motorways; and nearly 1 km of rail tracks.

"The inspection of buildings and structures in the liberated settlements is underway. During the week, 2,876 explosive objects were removed and neutralized," Pavliuk said.

Bomb squads have already discovered and neutralized a total of 232,273 explosive objects.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 1, the demining teams from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine destroyed 325 explosive objects.