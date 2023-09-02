Azerbaijan In Contact With Citizens Held Captive In Armenia - Ombudsperson

She also noted that, in cooperation with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), contact is maintained with the families of the prisoners.

The Azerbaijani military servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.

Later, it was revealed that both of the servicemen were captured by Armenian Armed Forces.

In addition, video and photos of torture against Huseyn Akhundov in Armenia appeared in the Armenian media.

Meanwhile, a court in Armenia passed "a verdict" against Akhundov, sentencing him to 20 years of imprisonment.