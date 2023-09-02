Azerbaijan In Contact With Citizens Held Captive In Armenia - Ombudsperson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Activities on
the condition of Azerbaijani citizens Agshin Babirov and Huseyn
Akhundov, who are held captive in Armenia, continue, the
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina
Aliyeva said in a statement, Trend reports.
She also noted that, in cooperation with the International
Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), contact is maintained with the
families of the prisoners.
The Azerbaijani military servicemen Agshin Babirov (born in
2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to
limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border
area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic with Armenia on April 10.
Later, it was revealed that both of the servicemen were captured
by Armenian Armed Forces.
In addition, video and photos of torture against Huseyn Akhundov
in Armenia appeared in the Armenian media.
Meanwhile, a court in Armenia passed "a verdict" against
Akhundov, sentencing him to 20 years of imprisonment.
