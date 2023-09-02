Oic To Prepare Report On Results Of Monitoring In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The Organization
of Islamic States (OIC) will prepare a report on the results of
monitoring in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Chairman of the
Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the OIC
Muhammad Suleiman Lawal told reporters, Trend reports.
He noted that this is the second visit to Azerbaijan related to
conducting monitoring activities.
"The current visit will foon preparing a report on the
damage caused to religiand historical monuments as a result of
the occupation. This report, like the one prepared in 2021, will be
presented to relevant organizations," said the official.
The OIC delegation has arrived in Azerbaijan to conduct a
fact-finding mission in Ganja, Aghdam and Fuzuli districts until
September 6.
The delegation included Lawal, Deputy Chairman of the OIC IPHRC
Haci Ali Acikgul (Türkiye), member of the OIC NHRC Hilal bin Said
Al Shidhani (Oman), Executive Director of the OIC NHRC Secretariat
Noura bint Zaid Al-Rashoud (Saudi Arabia Arabia), Director of the
OIC NHRC Secretariat Javed Saglaine (Pakistan), and employee of the
OIC NHRC Secretariat Ibrahim Saidu Kamara (Guinea).
The main purpose of the visit is to establish the facts of
Armenia's destruction of religiand cultural monuments,
cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis, to collect materials about
Azerbaijanis affected by occupation and rocket bombing, as well as
to prepare a report on the results of the mission and present it to
the international community.
MENAFN02092023000187011040ID1106998220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.