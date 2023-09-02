Kuwait Amir Congratulates Vietnam On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong on Saturday, on his country's national day.
His Highness wished the president a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Vietnam. (end)
