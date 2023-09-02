Qatar Sees 91.4 Percent Annual Increase In Visitors In July

Doha, Qatar: The total number of inbound visitors reached about 288 thousand, recording a monthly increase of 2.1 percent (compared to June 2023) and recorded an annual increase of 91.4 percent (compared to July 2022).

According to the latest edition of the "Qatar; Monthly Statistics" Bulletin, issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), the highest number of visitors was from the GCC Countries at 47 percent. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Air make up the highest percentage with 58 percent of the total number of visitors.



Outbound summer travel jumps by around 10%

Three arrested for selling stolen gold jewelry in Qatar Solar power to produce 30% of total electricity by 2030

Among the most prominent changes monitored by the bulletin during July 2023, was an increase in the total number of ships arriving at Qatar's ports during July by an average of 5.1 percent on a monthly basis compared to last June, while the totaltonnage of ships increased by 3.7 percent.

As for the Banking Sector; Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about 684 Billion Qatari Riyals during July 2023, an annual increase of 1.3 percent compared with July 2022. On the other hand, cash equivalents; including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained for 928 Billion Qatari Riyals during July 2023. The figure has recorded an annual decrease of 3.8 percent compared to July 2022, when deposits recorded approximately 965 Billion Qatari Riyals.

The total number of registered new vehicles during July 2023 has reached 5657 new vehicles. The figure showed a monthly decrease of 14.2 percent and showed an annual decrease of 2.9 percent.

Traffic accidents cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 595 traffic cases were recorded during July 2023, showing a monthly decrease of 3.9 percent and an annual decrease by 14.3 percent. Light injuries are accounted for most traffic accidents cases during the same month, with 93 percent, followed by severe injuries by 5 percent. However, 13 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 2 percent of total traffic accidents cases.

Moreover, the total electricity generated increased at a monthly rate of 9.7 percent, and electricity use increased at a monthly rate of 10 percent compared to the previmonth (June 2023).

The demographic statistics revealed that the total population of Qatar has a slight increase from 2.658 million at July 2022 to 2.704 million at June 2023 at an annual rate of change of 1.72 percent, and it decreased monthly by 1.8 percent (compared to June 2023).

Regarding to Vital Statistics, 2211 live births have been registered during June 2023. Also, a decrease in the total Qatari live births by 2.4 percent comparing to last month. On the other hand, 218 deaths were recorded during the same period, a increase of 17.2 percent compared to June 2023.

As for the Social Security statements, reached 81 Million Qatari Riyals in July 2023, for 14515 beneficiaries, Recording a monthly increase of 2.4 percent for the value of social security and a monthly increase of 0.7 percent for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 634 permits during July 2023, recording a monthly decrease of 1.1 percent and an annual increase of 15.3 percent.