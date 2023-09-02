Local Nurses Launch Mobile Iv Hydration Business To Serve The Atlanta Perimeter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The growth and popularity of IV Hydration Therapy continue to grow, two Atlanta-based nurses launch their premier Mobile IV Hydration this week at Camp Creek Soul Festival, on September 2, 2023. This event will serve as the first of many opportunities for Atlanta and its suburbs to add vital vitamins and minerals to their health regime as the dog days of summer continue.
Hydrate For Life Spa & Wellness stands alone as the elite IV Hydration Spa in the greater Atlanta area with staff serving throughout the Perimeter. Our IV Hydration Therapy experiences are curated for our clients to ensure each person we service gets what he or she needs to feel and look their best.
Owned and operated by Jade Cunningham, MSN, RN, OCN, CCRC, and Natasha H. McKine, BSN, RN, this mobile wellness spa offers both IV Hydration Therapy and Intramuscular Vitamin Shot bars.
“Our main goal is for our clients to thrive in life with Hydrate for Life,” co-owners Cunningham and McKine said.“We're bringing luxury to life with our curated mobile services and we're so grateful to have a team that can reach our entire city.”
These two nurses' business will serve as unique to the area because of their access and direct route around the perimeter.
WHAT IS IV HYDRATION?
IV fluids are specially formulated liquids that are injected into a vein to prevent or treat dehydration. Intravenrehydration is a simple and safe procedure used in people who are sick, injured, dehydrated from exercise or heat, or undergoing surgery.
You can find Hydrate For Life Spa & Wellness at hydrateforlifespanwellnessor by calling 470-781-4668.
