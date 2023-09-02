Mp Sheds Light On Potential Pick For Culture Minister Post

That's according to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, who reported the news on Telegram , without revealing the source, Ukrinform saw.

"The new Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine will be Yulia Fediv (ex-head of the Ukrainian Cultural Fund). Voting is scheduled for next week," Zheleznyak wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 27, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksandr Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy.