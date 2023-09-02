Mp Sheds Light On Potential Pick For Culture Minister Post

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The former director of the Ukrainian Cultural Fund, Yulia Fediv, may become the new Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.
That's according to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, who reported the news on Telegram , without revealing the source, Ukrinform saw.
"The new Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine will be Yulia Fediv (ex-head of the Ukrainian Cultural Fund). Voting is scheduled for next week," Zheleznyak wrote. Read also: Russian war leaves 1,624 objects of cultural heritage affected in Ukraine - ministry
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 27, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksandr Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture and Information Policy.
MENAFN02092023000193011044ID1106998179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.