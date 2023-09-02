Dutch Defense Ministry Elaborates On Military Aid To Ukraine Since Late June

She reported this on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform saw.

"Since the end of June, the Netherlands has transferred a wide range of military goods to Ukraine. These include Leopard 1 bridge-laying tanks, trucks, and demining equipment," the post reads.

The press service of the Dutch Ministry of Defense notes that military equipment is being provided, Ukrainian military personnel are being trained, and maintenance work is being done. In addition, the Netherlands is deploying forensic teams to gather evidence of Russian war crimes.

"Military support from the Netherlands started in February 2022 when Russia sent more and more soldiers to the border with Ukraine. On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. It is important to the Netherlands that Ukraine does not lose the war. The government therefore considers it very important to continue to support the strengthening of the Ukrainian armed forces," the press service wrote.

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands also published details of the defense assistance packages provided to Ukraine.

These include T-72 tanks (45 units), YPR armored tracked fighting vehicles (196 units), Fennek reconnaissance vehicles, and Viking tracked vehicles.

Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks were provided jointly with Denmark and Germany (nearly 100 units) and Leopard 2A4 tanks were sent jointly with Denmark (14 units).

Also the packages included PzH2000 armored howitzers (eight units) and 120 mm mortars, Patriot launchers (two units), varitypes of unmanned aerial vehicles with associated equipment (164 units), radars and detection systems such as ground sensors, night vision equipment, and other goods.

It is noted that in addition to military support, the Netherlands also provides humanitarian aid, helps victims of war, and supports agriculture. The Netherlands also supports research into human rights and international humanitarian law violations.

As Ukrinform reported, Romania and the Netherlands had agreed to create a training center for future F-16 pilots from Ukraine.

The two countries signed a letter of intent to create a base for the training of F-16 pilots and the corresponding maintenance of these aircraft at one of the training hubs on Romanian soil as part of the nations' contribution to strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities.