Sheikh Salman Al-Sabah Elected As President Of Asian Shooting Confederation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- The Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) re-elected Kuwait's candidate Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah as President for the upcoming four years.
The confederation is committed to encourage talents and provide opportunities for Asian atheletes, for regional and international achievements in shooting, said Sheikh Salman Al-Sabah in a speech at the ASC meeting held in Kuwait on Saturday, with the presence of representatives of 41 Asian federations.
ASC organizes training courses and camps for coaches, staff and referees to boost their skills in the sport, while provding technical and logistic support to national federations when organizing Asian or international tournaments, he said.
Shooting had a rising popularity in the past few years in Asia, as Asian teams increased their qualification cards in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 from 38 to 48, winning 14 medals, said the ASC President.
On his part, head of Kuwait Shooting Federation Duaij Al-Otaibi noted that during the meeting, ASC agreed on the upcoming tournaments schedule.
The start will be by the premier continental tournament in South Korea, next October, followed by the Asian Shotgun and Rifle / Pistol Championships 2024, to be held in Kuwait next January, followed by another in Indonesia in February, said Al-Otaibi, who was also chosen as ASC Secretary General. (end)
