Ground Long-Range Surveillance Radar Market Current Impact To Make Big Changes

Ground Long-Range Surveillance Radar Market by Application, by Component and by Frequency Band: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global ground long-range surveillance radar market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance requirements globally. Ground long-range surveillance radars are used to detect, track, and monitor movement around important infrastructures and installations such as borders, military installations, and airports, among others, over distances up to 45 KM. In addition, ground long-range surveillance radars are capable of autonomously detecting movements in a defined area, tracking those targets and raising an alarm if the targets cross into alarm areas. Moreover, long-range surveillance radar systems are also used for national security applications such as recognition & tracing of small, non-linearly and non-cooperative, moving targets.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The ground surveillance radar manufacturing companies are facing short-term operational issues due to the supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The ground surveillance radar market is being driven by financial incentives & regulatory supports from the governments globally. However, the spread of COVID-19 has forced governments to foon pandemic containment and withdraw financial incentives given to OEMs.

The economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 will delay the ongoing projects on installation of ground surveillance radar on airports, border, power plants, camps, and harbors.

Ground surveillance radar market is R&D intensive market and requires huge investment early-on. However, COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to divert financial resources from ground surveillance market growth to public health services.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in use of advance surveillance radars with electronic warfare countermeasures, increase in demand for application specific surveillance radar system, and rise in adoption of ground surveillance systems for military as well as home security applications are the factors that drive the global ground surveillance radar market. However, inability of ground surveillance radar to recognize short range target hinder the market growth. On the contrary, constant innovation in radio frequency technology and increase in demand for early identification system present new pathways in the industry.

The global ground surveillance radar market trends are as follows:

Demand for application specific surveillance radar system

The demand for ground surveillance radar systems is increasing as it eliminates the requirement for multiple, non-specialized radar systems. Moreover, it is also capable of detecting land vehicles, personnel, marine vessels, avian targets, and low-flying aircraft. Recently, in 2020, AMS Defence (defense system manufacturer based in Queensland, Australia) announced partnership agreement with Blighter Surveillance Systems (UK based radar manufacturer) to supply long-range ground-based radar solutions for critical infrastructure protection and complex airborne threats. This partnership will explore a number of opportunities in the fields of force protection, perimeter security, and critical infrastructure protection. The radars use a microwave radio signal to scan areas of air, land or water which can extend up to 32 km in range and up to a full 360° in azimuth. Such demand for application specific surveillance radar system is expected to boost global ground long-range surveillance radar systems.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global ground long-range surveillance radar industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global ground long-range surveillance radar market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global ground long-range surveillance radar market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global ground long-range surveillance radar market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the ground long-range surveillance radar market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the ground long-range surveillance radar market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris, Thales Group, Saab AB, Aselsan A/S, Leonardo S.p.A., Elbit Systems Ltd., Hensold, FLIR Systems, Inc.

By Application: Commercial, Defense, Space, National Security

By Component: Antenna, Duplexer, Power Amplifier, Transmitter, Signal Processor, Others

By Frequency Band: UHF, VHF, L-Band, U-Band, Others

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East, Africa.

