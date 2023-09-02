Air Defense Engages Incoming Targets Over Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an air raid alert in Kryvyi Rih, the anti-aircraft defense system intercepted enemy targets.
That's according to Yevhen Sytnychenko , head of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"I thank our Air Defense Forces. Everything is clear in the area. Glory to Ukraine!" he wrote.
Earlier, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul , reported explosions in the city, adding that no damage was incurred. He vowed to provide more details later.
This is an illustrative photo
