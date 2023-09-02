Butterfly Valve Aircraft Turbocharger Market Big Changes To Have Big Impact

Allied Market Research - Logo

Butterfly Valve Aircraft Turbocharger Market by Platform and by Component : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market is experiencing a significant growth due to increased usage of air transportation. Aircraft turbocharger is compressor that pumps compressed air into an internal combustion (IC) engine of aircraft. A butterfly valve is a quarter-turn rotational motion valve, which is used to stop, regulate, and start flow. Further, butterfly valve has a disc which is mounted on a rotating shaft which when fully closed completely blocks the line or opened at right angle allows the flow of fuel in the engine through turbocharger. Moreover, turbochargers can either increase the aircraft output power, or maintain the optimal output with respect to increase in aircraft's altitude.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Government imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 has impacted the manufacturing process of aircraft turbocharger manufacturers.

Aircraft manufacturing process is obstructed due to lack of workforce caused by the government initiatives in the wake of COVID-19.

Aircraft turbocharger manufacturers are facing short time operational issues due to supply chain interruption due government regulations on transport of heavy equipment during COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines are grounded by authorities to restrict passenger movement around the world to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Airlines are incurring losses in aircraft maintenance and employee retainment without any source of revenue during travel ban globally. Consequent result would be in delay of procurement of aircraft turbocharger for upgradation & installation by aircraft manufacturers.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in investment in the aviation industry, increase in demand for forced induction device, and rise in adoption of hybrid & downsized engines are the factors that drive the global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market. However, high maintenance cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, growing stringency in emission regulations and popularity of turbocharged gasoline direct injection technology greater fuel efficiency in vehicles present new pathways in the industry.

The global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market trends are as follows:

Surge in investment in the aviation industry

Governments have been developing infrastructure to meet the demand for growing air passenger traffic & aircraft fleet as well as to cater the requirements of passengers. For instance, in 2018, London City Airport (an airport in London) spent approx. 900,000 to install interconnected sensor network and data hub to track the flow of passengers at airport. This installation is mainly focused around the 5G network. Also, in 2019, Vodafone (a multinational telecommunication company with headquarters located in London, UK), installed its 5G network at Gatwick Airport (an airport in London). Recently, in December 2019, Airport Authority of India (AAI) revealed its plans to develop country's first three water aerodromes in Andaman & Nicobar (a union territory of India). Moreover, the Government of India is planning to invest 1.83 billion USD by 2026, in airport infrastructure & aviation services development in the country. Such surge in investment in the aviation industry is expected to boost the global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the butterfly valve aircraft turbocharger market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger Ltd., PBS Velka Bites a.s., Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Victor Aviation Service Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH, Honeywell International Inc, Rajay Parts LLC

By Platform: Heavyweight Aircraft, Lightweight Aircraft

By Component: Compressor, Turbine, Waste Gate

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East, Africa

