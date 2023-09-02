Hmc's Dermatology Department To Host National Atopic Dermatitis Awareness Month In September

Doha: Hamad Medical Corporation's Dermatology Department will host awareness activities throughout the month of September to highlight National Atopic Dermatitis Awareness Month with the aim to educate and inform the public about the challenges faced by those affected by Atopic Dermatitis (AD).

The activities will be hosted in three locations within HMC namely Dermatology Department, Department of Geriatrics in Rumailah, and the Women's Wellness and Research Center. The primary targets audience are the general public, patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals and other individuals interested in learning about AD and its management.

The objectives of the awareness activities include raising awareness about the prevalence of AD in Qatar and its impact on variage groups, in addition to highlighting the specialized Atopic Dermatitis clinic at the Dermatology Department in Rumailah, the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, and the significance of addressing the psychological impact of AD on patients, particularly the younger population.

Throughout September, variactivities including informative sessions about AD, its prevalence, and available treatments, awareness campaigns, discussions, and interactive activities such as digital skin analysis devices will be held. Patients and caregivers will receive education about the disease and its associated psychological effects, especially for children and adolescents.

Professor Martin Steinhoff, Dermatology Department Chairman states that the awareness month marks an opportunity for both patients and clinicians to become more involved in spreading the word about atopic dermatitis (eczema) and ensuring that all patients receive adequate treatment.

Professor Martin Steinhoff, Dermatology Department Chairman (left) and Dr. Sara Saleh Al-Khawaga, Specialist- Dermatology & Venereology Department, RH-HMC and Lead of Atopic Dermatitis Awareness Month Organizing Committee

“This awareness month activities aim to educate and inform the public about the challenges faced by those affected by AD, which is considered among the topmost common dermatological diseases observed in the Dermatology Department, Rumailah Hospital, HMC.

According to him, the prevalence of AD in Qatar is estimated to be around 15 to 20% among children, 10% among adolescence, 5% among adults, 1 to 3% among the elderly population, and it is notably recognized as the most common pregnancy dermatoses among pregnant women.

“We are proud to offer a specialized Atopic Dermatitis Clinic to support people affected by atopic dermatitis in Qatar. This clinic is committed to providing the most recently approved treatments aligning with international standards in dermatological care. Furthermore, we provide education for patients and caregivers about the disease, its associated comorbidities especially for children and adolescence with psychological impact associated with AD,” he said.

Dr. Sara Saleh Al-Khawaga, Specialist- Dermatology & Venereology Department, RH-HMC and Lead of Atopic Dermatitis Awareness Month Organizing Committee, explained that atopic dermatitis (eczema) is a condition that causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin. It is common in young children but can occur at any age.“The skin condition is long lasting (chronic) and tends to flare sometimes. It can be irritating but it's not contagious. People with atopic dermatitis are at risk of developing food allergies, hay fever and asthma,” she noted.

According to her, moisturizing regularly and following other skin care habits can relieve itching and prevent new outbreaks (flares). Treatment may also include medicated ointments or creams.

Dr. Al-Khawaga mentioned that the specialized Atopic Dermatitis Clinic at the Dermatology Department-Rumailah provides approved treatments aligned with international standards.“Patients and caregivers can avail the services by scheduling appointments at the clinic and seeking education about the disease and its management,” she added.