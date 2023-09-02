Saturday, 02 September 2023 01:31 GMT

Nigeria: President Tinubu Amends Niger Delta Development Commission Board And Management Nomination List


9/2/2023 5:17:47 AM

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC's Ondo State Representative nominee, Mr. Victor Akinjo, with a new Ondo State Representative nominee, Hon. Otito Atikase.

The President has equally approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC's Cross River State Representative nominee, Mr. Asi Oku Okang, with a new Cross River State Representative, Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke.

Furthermore, the immedate past Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed to a second term and will remain in acting capacity, pending the Senate's confirmation of his reappointment.

