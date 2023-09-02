Working Visit Of Azerbaijani Defense Minister To Türkiye Wraps Up (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General
Zakir Hasanov, met with the commander of the 1st Airbase in
Eskisehir, Major-General Ertan Uzun during a working visit to
Türkiye, Trend reports.
At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views took
place on issues of bilateral cooperation in the military and
military-educational spheres and many other issues of mutual
interest.
A joint photo was taken after the mutual presentation
of gifts.
In addition, Colonel-General Hasanov and the Minister
of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yashar Guler, took
part in the opening ceremony of the 2023-2024 flight school
year.
Afterwards, Hasanov arrived in Ankara, where he met
with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the
Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gyurak.
Prospects for the development of military cooperation
between the armies of the two countries and a number of issues of
mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.
Moreover, the defense ministers of the two countries
took part in the aerospace and Technofest technology festival in
Ankara.
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip
Erdoğan, who spoke at the festival, welcomed the participants.
In general, the Technofest festival was welcomed by
the audience with great interest.
