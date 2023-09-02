Saturday, 02 September 2023 01:30 GMT

Working Visit Of Azerbaijani Defense Minister To Türkiye Wraps Up (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, met with the commander of the 1st Airbase in Eskisehir, Major-General Ertan Uzun during a working visit to Türkiye, Trend reports.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views took place on issues of bilateral cooperation in the military and military-educational spheres and many other issues of mutual interest.

A joint photo was taken after the mutual presentation of gifts.

In addition, Colonel-General Hasanov and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yashar Guler, took part in the opening ceremony of the 2023-2024 flight school year.

Afterwards, Hasanov arrived in Ankara, where he met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gyurak.

Prospects for the development of military cooperation between the armies of the two countries and a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

Moreover, the defense ministers of the two countries took part in the aerospace and Technofest technology festival in Ankara.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who spoke at the festival, welcomed the participants.

In general, the Technofest festival was welcomed by the audience with great interest.

