Kazakh President Appoints New Heads Of Ministry Of Transport And Ministry Of Trade And Integration

According to the relevant decree, Serik Zhumangarin was relieved of this position, Arman Shakkaliyev was appointed instead.

By another decree, a new head was appointed to the newly created Ministry of Transport. So, Marat Karabayev became the head of this ministry.

On Friday, Tokayev signed a decree creating five new ministries - the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of Culture and Information, and the Ministry of Industry and Construction.

According to the document, the Ministry of Industry is being liquidated. Instead, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Industry and Construction will be created. The Ministry of Transport will deal with the areas of rail, road, inland water transport; merchant shipping, etc. And the Ministry of Industry and Construction will deal with the areas of industry and industrial development; mining and metallurgical complex; mechanical engineering, etc.