Kazakh President Appoints New Heads Of Ministry Of Transport And Ministry Of Trade And Integration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 2. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed a new minister of trade
and integration of the country, Trend reports.
According to the relevant decree, Serik Zhumangarin was relieved
of this position, Arman Shakkaliyev was appointed instead.
By another decree, a new head was appointed to the newly created
Ministry of Transport. So, Marat Karabayev became the head of this
ministry.
On Friday, Tokayev signed a decree creating five new ministries
- the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the Ministry of
Transport, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Ministry of
Culture and Information, and the Ministry of Industry and
Construction.
According to the document, the Ministry of Industry is being
liquidated. Instead, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of
Industry and Construction will be created. The Ministry of
Transport will deal with the areas of rail, road, inland water
transport; merchant shipping, etc. And the Ministry of Industry and
Construction will deal with the areas of industry and industrial
development; mining and metallurgical complex; mechanical
engineering, etc.
