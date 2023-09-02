Russians Shell Kherson Region 59 Times In Past Day, Casualties Reported

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 59 attacks, firing 212 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRS, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 6 shells at the city of Kherson," wrote Prokudin.

According to him, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region, as well as the territory of an agricultural enterprise in Kherson district. As a result of Russian aggression, two people were killed and two more were injured.

In turn, the Kherson City Military Administration reported on 12 shelling attacks over the past day.

"Over the past day, the occupying forces shelled Kherson city territorial community 12 times, using 39 shells," the report says.

It is noted that as a result of Russian shelling, damage was recorded in Sadove, Kherson, Antonivka, and Prydniprovske.

At night, Russians attacked Kherson and Sadove.

A man was killed in the shelling.

The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the injury of two civilians following the night shelling of Kherson on September 2.

In addition, on September 1, the enemy launched an airstrike on an elevator and warehouses in the village of Tiahynka of Beryslav district, Kherson region.

"The enemy launched an airstrike on the territory of the elevator and warehouses in the village of Tiahynka, as a result of artillery shelling of Olhivka village, a residential building caught fire," Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav district military administration, wrote.

As reported, on August 31, Russian forces shelled Kherson region 61 times, killing a civilian and injuring another one.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office