At Least Four Injured As Russians Shell Sumy Region 19 Times In Past Day

The police of Sumy region reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of attacks, four people were injured, 16 private houses, 11 apartment blocks, 5 private cars, 2 shops, 10 garages, a kindergarten, an art school, the education department's premises, a children's library, a police station, a bank, a utility office, a mechanical workshop, an outbuilding, and agricultural machinery were damaged," the report says.

According to the report, Russian troops shelled the region 19 times. They struck civil infrastructure, using aircraft, artillery, mortars and unmanned aerial vehicles. In total, more than 150 hits were recorded.

Investigation teams worked at the scene of attacks, collected evidence and documented the consequences of Russian war crimes.

According to these facts, criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violations of laws and customs of war).

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces 22 times shelled seven communities of Sumy region on September 1, with Seredyna-Buda being the most affected.

Photo: Sumy region police