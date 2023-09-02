India Successfully Launches Sun Observation Mission Aditya-L1

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- India successfully launched on Saturday its ambitifirst observation mission to Sun.
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said that India's first mission to Sun Aditya-L1 was launched from Sriharikota Space Centre in South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh successfully at 11:50 AM Local Time on board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV C 57).
The Indian Space Organization said that the Satellite Aditya L1 carrying seven payloads will travel for four months to cover about 1.5 million kms from the Earth to reach its destination.
The Indian mission to observe sun aims to study the Sun in details. It will study the outermost layers of the sun called corona in addition to observe the photosphere, chromosphere using electromagnetic, particle and magnetic field detectors.
This mission is coming days after India succeeded in making a soft landing on the moon to join an elite club of world powers including the US, China and Russia and to be the only country to land in the South Pole of the moon. (end)
