Tharman Shanmugaratnam Wins Singapore's Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Singapore's elections committee announced the winning of Tharman Shanmugaratnam in the presidential elections on September 1, with 70.4 percent of votes.
In a statement on Saturday, the committee said that candidate Ng Kok Song came second with 15.72 percent of votes, while candidate Tan Kin Lian received 13.88 percent of votes.
"I believe that itآ's a vote of confidence in Singapore. Itآ's a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans," the new President said in a statement on his Facebook page.
He affirmed the importance of mutual respect between all categories of Singaporean society, despite their culture, education level or religions.
Experts believe that Shanmugaratnam's winning will be a support for the Peopleآ's Action Party, the ruling party that backed him up for candidacy.
These elections show the extent of Singaporeans' support for the ruling party, ahead of the general elections to be held in 2025. (end)
