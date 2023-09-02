Russia Eliminates Three Ukrainian Naval Drones Targeting Crimea Bridge

Early Saturday, Moscow announced it had successfully neutralized three Ukrainian naval drones aimed at the Crimea Bridge.

“On September 2, at about 02.20 am Moscow time (2320 GMT Friday), the third Ukrainian semi-submersible unmanned boat, sent by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, was destroyed in the Black Sea,” Russia's Ministry of Defense stated on Telegram.

Russia's Ministry of Defence reported that one drone was eliminated on Friday, followed by the destruction of two more on Saturday. Kyiv, intending to reclaim Crimea, has frequently aimed at the vital bridge linking the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

Recently, Ukraine has escalated drone attacks on Russian territory, focusing on Moscow and neighbouring regions.

In the previmonth, the governor appointed by Russia in the peninsula reported that Russian air defence had successfully intercepted and destroyed three Ukrainian missiles above the bridge-a project personally favoured by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 18-kilometre concrete bridge comprises two parallel sections: one for road traffic and the other for rail transportation.

In July, an attack inflicted significant damage to the road section of the bridge, which serves as a crucial route for both civilian and military transportation.