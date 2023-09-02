Sultan Alneyadi's Return Delayed Due To Weather Conditions

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced that astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi scheduled return from the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions.

According to Nand SpaceX, the next available undocking opportunity is now no earlier than 3rd September, with a splashdown scheduled for 4th September, pending weather conditions.

The Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE's National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the and promote the country's integration on the global stage.