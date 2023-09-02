20Th International Hunting And Equestrian Exhibition Begins In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of the Emirates Falconers Club, the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) kicked off today in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the theme“Sustainability & Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration”.

The exhibition, organised by the Emirates Falconers Club until 8th September, includes local and international participants and visitors due to the opportunities it provides for local, regional and international companies and brands to build business relationships, as it includes more than 1,200 exhibitors and brands.

The 20th edition of ADIHEX is expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors to the exhibition, which is dedicated to promote its 11 industry sectors, which include: weapons; hunting and shooting equipment; hunting and camping equipment; falconry; equestrian; environment and cultural heritage preservation and promotion; arts and crafts; outdoor recreation equipment; fishing and marine sport equipment; veterinarian services and products; hunting and safari; as well as specialised media.