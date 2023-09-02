Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Strikes Russia's Kuril Islands

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
MOSCOW, 2nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 today jolted Kuril Islands in Russia's far east, with no reported casualties.
The quake's epicenter was at a depth of 142 kilometres, the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.
MENAFN02092023000061011009ID1106998044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.