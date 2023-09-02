Al Attiyah, Baumel Clinch Rally Argentina Title

Qatar's racing legend Nasser Al Attiyah and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel cruised to victory at the Rally Argentina (Desafio Ruta 40), the fourth event of the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC), contested between La Rioja and Salta in Argentina, yesterday. The duo should secure a second consecutive W2RC title at the Rallye du Maroc, which will be held from October 12-18.

Al Attiyah and Baumel were flawless throughout, winning the prologue and then four of the five stages in Argentina. They finished ahead of local hero Juan Cruz Yacopini and Saudi's Yazeed Al Rajhi.

This is Al Attiyah-Baumel's third success this season, after the Dakar and the Sonora Rally in Mexico. With 46 points ahead of Al Rajhi in the Championship, Al Attiyah will only have to take part at the Rallye du Maroc to win a second world rally-raid title.