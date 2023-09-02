Onam Sadhya At The Sri Lankan Consulate General In Mumbai

Mumbai, September 1: In a great gesture to Indian festivals, Sri Lankan Consul General in Mumbai His Excellency Dr. Valsan Vethody hosted a Onam Sadhya lunch at the Consulate office.



The Chief Guest on the occasion was Milind Hardas, Chief Protocol Officer of the Government of Maharashtra.

The lighting of the traditional oil lamp was done by Dr. Valsan Vethody and other dignitaries.

It may be noted that Onam is the biggest and the most important festival of Kerala. It is celebrated by all Malayalis irrespective of caste and creed all over India and the world.

In Sri Lanka, there are many families that celebrate Onam and Dr. Valson's family is one of them. The entire staff of the Consulate was present during the event with the officials wearing the traditional Sri Lankan attire.

There were many high-profile dignitaries and diplomats from varicountries attending the event.

The dignitaries who attended the event included a diplomat from the Mauritian Consulate, the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh and the Head of the Branch Secretariat of Ministry of External Affairs, Mumbai.

The Onam Sadhya meal was served traditionally on banana leaves. Almost 26 varieties of onam delicacies were served to the esteemed guests. It is worth mentioning that the CG

Dr. Valsan is deeply connected with Indian traditions and celebrations. He is a great scholar and has studied Vedas, the Upanishad and the Gita. These are his rare achievements.

A traditional Onam spread comprising 26 dishes was served on banana leaves.

In India, Onam is one of the most vibrant harvest festivals. The day celebrates the arrival of King Mahabali to his kingdom every year. In Kerala, floral arrangements known as pookalams, Thiruvathira Kali, and Vallamkali are used to mark the festival.



People dress up in new clothes and gift jewellery and traditional clothes to loved ones during Onam celebrations. Women wear Kasavu sarees, while men purchase mundu and boys prefer Pattu Pavada. Onakalikal (games played during the festival), Vallamkali (a boat race), Pulikali (a tableau with actors dressed as tigers and hunters), and archery constitute the celebrations.

It is noteworthy that many Indian festivals are celebrated with great fervour and fanfare in Sri Lanka that includes Diwali, Mahashivratri, Pongal, Onam, Dussehra, Holi, Ganpati festival and Durga Pooja to name a few.

All the festivals are celebrated the same way in Sri Lanka, as they are in India. It is worth mentioning that Aadishakti Seeta Amman Temple. (Sita Mata Temple) is situated in Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka. This is the place where princess Seetha was imprisoned by the then King Ravana. He abducted the princess from India using his magnificent Dandu monara, the mythical peacock aeroplane.

