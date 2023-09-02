Flash News: Okx Wallet Now Integrated With Orbofi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of September 2, 2023.
OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Orbofi
OKX Wallet has integrated with Orbofi , an AI-generated content engine for web3, games, and every online community. Orbofi empowers anyone with a phone to create onchain AI-generated gaming assets, and train, deploy, and create finetuned AI models in a few clicks that act as Asset factories for web3 and games. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on) Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one Connect their OKX Wallet to Orbofi via web extension
To access Orbofi, users simply need to:
Users can also access Orbofi via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal . The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.
OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.
For more information, please visit the Support Cente .
