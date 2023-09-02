Flash News: Okx Wallet Now Integrated With Orbofi

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Orbofi

OKX Wallet has integrated with Orbofi , an AI-generated content engine for web3, games, and every online community. Orbofi empowers anyone with a phone to create onchain AI-generated gaming assets, and train, deploy, and create finetuned AI models in a few clicks that act as Asset factories for web3 and games.

To access Orbofi, users simply need to:

Users can also access Orbofi via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal . The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.



