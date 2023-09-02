When The Swiss Emigrated To The Wild West

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) To document the project Leuenberger sieved through local archives. There she found traces of Butte's first European settlers: the Parini, Vanina, Canonica, Campana and Strozzi families, to name but a few.
Settlers moved to the region from their home countries – mainly Italy, Switzerland, China, Finland and Ireland – during the Industrial Revolution to raise cattle and work in the mines. Leuenberger used transparency foils to merge historic photos with her own present-day images to bring the stories of Ticino emigrant families back to life and highlight how much sacrifice was needed to make Butte the town it later became.
MENAFN02092023000210011054ID1106997987
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.