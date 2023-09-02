Over 100 Lebanese Judges Strike For More Pay Amid Dire Living Conditions

According to the NNA, the judges released a statement, saying they have to do so“in light of the state's inability to cover medical care and education for themselves and their families, and with the lack of decent working conditions.”

They added that the strike would continue until Lebanese authorities can successfully secure them dignified living and working conditions.

An unnamed high-ranking judge told Xinhua that top judges, who were paid 5,000 U.S. dollars monthly before the crisis in 2019, now receive only 500 dollars per month due to the collapse of local currency and devaluation of wages for public sector employees.

She added that the judges today can only receive partial medical coverage with no funds to cover their children's school fees, which are all paid in greenbacks.

The judge also mentioned the electricity and water supply shortage at Beirut's courthouses, saying it makes the judges unable to fulfill their responsibilities.

“There are no papers and photocopy machines, and the judges even have to pay for cleaning services out of their own pockets,” she complained.

Lebanon has been witnessing the worst financial crisis in its history since 2019, which caused the collapse of the Lebanese pound and a steep rise in inflation, bringing about a heavy blow to every aspect of the country. ■

